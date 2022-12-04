Best Bets for Titans at Eagles with DraftKings

The Philadelphia Eagles return to the Linc this afternoon as they play host to what looks like a playoff team in the Tennessee Titans. How about some of our best bets from DraftKings?

First of all, you can still get the DraftKings Bonus by opening up a new DraftKings account — and win $150 in free bets with a winning MoneyLine wager.

Taking advantage of the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on any game of your choosing.

If the team you picked wins, a $150 free bet bonus is yours.

This is another great opportunity to cash in on the NFC leading Eagles.

Once again, we like the Eagles at home.

And, by signing up with DraftKings, you have access to multiple bonuses, free games, a terrific rewards program as well as a variety of wagering options.

Download the DraftKings mobile app and you are good to go.

As far as making that extra $150, put $5 on Philadelphia at -205 and if they win, those extra bets are yours to have fun with.

Sunday’s Eagles/Titans Bets We Like

While the Titans come in at 7-4, they really have not beaten too many good teams.

Tennessee is 2-2 in its past four games with the two wins coming against Denver and Green Bay with the loses coming to the Chiefs and Bengals.

No shame there, just saying we like the Eagles (10-1) to continue that trend.

We are going to stay away from the Over/Under at 44 in this one but would go with the Over if forced to make a choice.

We don’t like Tennessee to do a lot of scoring although it could chew up a lot of clock with that running game of theirs. Plus, 10 of the past 11 games at the Linc have hit the over, so, we would hope that keeps going.

What we do like is seeing Derrick Henry to go over 85.5 yards (-115) and Ryan Tannehill to go under 202.5 passing yards (-121).

On the Eagles side of the ball, we think Jalen Hurts is going to tee off on this soft Tennessee pass defense, going over 221.5 passing yards (-130).

We’ll throw a couple bucks on him scoring the first touchdown (+550).

We will also take Hurts throwing for over 1.5 touchdowns (+120) — with at least one going to A.J. Brown (+120).