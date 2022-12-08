Best DraftKings Bets for TNF: Raiders at Rams

This Thursday Night Football matchup looked really good when the schedule came out but the Raiders and Rams have not exactly lived up to their expectations. Regardless, there is still money to be made tonight with DraftKings.

Hard to believe, but the 5-7 Raiders come into Englewood to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs and are 7-point favorites.

Yeah, things are bad when it comes to the Rams right now.

But you can take advantage of that — if you think Vegas pulls this one out.

You can still get the DraftKings Bonus by opening up a new DraftKings account — and win $150 in free wagers with a winning MoneyLine bet.

Taking advantage of the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on any game of your choosing.

If the team you picked wins, the $150 free bet bonus is yours.

We will stick with the chalk and take the Raiders in this one.

By signing up with DraftKings, you have access to multiple bonuses, free games, a terrific rewards program as well as a variety of wagering options.

Download the DraftKings mobile app and you are good to go.

Thursday Night Football Plays We Like

The Rams and Raiders used to have some bad blood as they shared the Southern California market, but then the Silver-and-Black went back to Oakland and the Rams ditched Anaheim for St. Louis.

This could still be a fun game tonight — the Raiders certainly need a win — so we will take the Over (42.5, -110) to start.

As far as the Raiders covering that 7-point spread, we think the Rams (even with Baker Mayfield potentially starting not long after stepping off his flight from Charlotte) will cover.

The Raiders, after all, have failed to cover as road favorites eight straight times.

But take the Raiders on the MoneyLine (-278).

Los Angeles has lost six straight and are now considered ‘reigning’ Super Bowl champs as opposed to ‘defending’ since they’re not making the playoffs and therefore cannot defend their title.

— Davante Adams has been scoring a lot for Vegas, so we like him to score (-159) at least once and will take him scoring the first touchdown (+425).

— We also like Derek Carr to throw over 1.5 touchdowns (-125).

— Today’s weekly special is for Josh Jacobs to get over 100 rushing yards and Adams to go over 100 receiving yards (+300).