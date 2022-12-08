Connect with us

DraftKings Promo

Best DraftKings Bets for TNF: Raiders at Rams

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Draftkings

This Thursday Night Football matchup looked really good when the schedule came out but the Raiders and Rams have not exactly lived up to their expectations. Regardless, there is still money to be made tonight with DraftKings.

Hard to believe, but the 5-7 Raiders come into Englewood to take on the reigning Super Bowl champs and are 7-point favorites.

Yeah, things are bad when it comes to the Rams right now.

But you can take advantage of that — if you think Vegas pulls this one out.

You can still get the DraftKings Bonus by opening up a new DraftKings account — and win $150 in free wagers with a winning MoneyLine bet.

Taking advantage of the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on any game of your choosing.

If the team you picked wins, the $150 free bet bonus is yours.

We will stick with the chalk and take the Raiders in this one.

By signing up with DraftKings, you have access to multiple bonuses, free games, a terrific rewards program as well as a variety of wagering options.

Download the DraftKings mobile app and you are good to go.

Thursday Night Football Plays We Like

The Rams and Raiders used to have some bad blood as they shared the Southern California market, but then the Silver-and-Black went back to Oakland and the Rams ditched Anaheim for St. Louis.

This could still be a fun game tonight — the Raiders certainly need a win — so we will take the Over (42.5, -110) to start.

As far as the Raiders covering that 7-point spread, we think the Rams (even with Baker Mayfield potentially starting not long after stepping off his flight from Charlotte) will cover.

The Raiders, after all, have failed to cover as road favorites eight straight times.

But take the Raiders on the MoneyLine (-278).

Los Angeles has lost six straight and are now considered ‘reigning’ Super Bowl champs as opposed to ‘defending’ since they’re not making the playoffs and therefore cannot defend their title.

— Davante Adams has been scoring a lot for Vegas, so we like him to score (-159) at least once and will take him scoring the first touchdown (+425).

— We also like Derek Carr to throw over 1.5 touchdowns (-125).

— Today’s weekly special is for Josh Jacobs to get over 100 rushing yards and Adams to go over 100 receiving yards (+300).

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

George Richards is the publisher of Florida Hockey Now and has covered the Florida Panthers (for the most part) since 2004 for The Miami Herald and The Athletic. During the 2017-18 season, George covered the Blue Jackets for The Columbus Dispatch. George is a native of Miami, started at The Herald while a senior at Cooper City High School and currently lives in Plantation — about a 10-minute drive from FLA Live Arena.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously