Best Bets for Eagles at Giants with DraftKings

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big road game today as they travel to the Meadowlands for a key NFC East game with the Giants.

We're going to take the Eagles in this one.

This is another great opportunity to cash in on the NFC leading Eagles.

As far as making that extra $150, put $5 on Philadelphia at -335 and if they win, those extra bets are yours to have fun with.

Sunday’s Eagles/Giants Bets We Like

After a great start, the Giants have come back to Earth with losses in three of five — with a tie against the Commanders thrown in for good measure.

The last New York win was Nov. 13 against the Texans.

Not exactly a good run.

The Eagles come into the day 7-point favorites on the road and while we like Philadelphia to win, we think that’s too big a spread in a rivalry game with so much on the line for the Giants.

They really need a big game today and should keep it close.

The Giants have also covered seven of their past eight as underdogs.

We will also take the Under at 45 (-120).

— The Giants do not have a very good run defense so we think the Eagles will be successful on the ground.

We will take Miles Sanders to go over 65.5 rushing yards (-115) as well as Jalen Hurts to eclipse the 50-yard mark (-125).

— The Eagles are +500 to score a defensive/special teams touchdown today. We’ll put a couple on that. Just a hunch.