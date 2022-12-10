Connect with us

Phantoms Sign Artem Anisimov; Could Be Insurance for Flyers

Published

5 mins ago

on

Artem Anisimov, Philadelphia Flyers
Center Artem Anisimov, shown in a preseason game against Boston, signed with the Phantoms on Saturday. Photo: AP.

Veteran center Artem Anisimov signed an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team announced Saturday.

Anisimov, 34, had previously been on a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Phantoms and Flyers. With Lehigh Valley, he has three goals and one assist in six games.

At the Philadelphia Flyers’ training camp, he  suffered a broken bone in his foot blocking a shot in a preseason game Sept. 24.

He could be insurance for the Flyers. Anisimov played for Flyers coach John Tortorella with the New York Rangers from 2009-10 to 2011-12.

Carchidi: Lowly Flyers Good at THIS

Anisimov, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound Russian, has played with Ian Laperriere’s Phantoms since joining the team Nov. 15.

“I’ve had so much fun, and they offered me the contract here. I’m so happy to be back,” Anisimov said. “I am enjoying the moment, and I enjoy teaching the young guys.  I really like to do that.”

Anisimov’s pedigree includes 771 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa over a 13-year career. He has scored 180 goals with 196 assists for 376 career points. He scored 20 or more goals four times in five seasons between 2013-14 through 2017-18.

“He’s great,” Laperriere said. “I just met the guy in training camp with the Flyers. He’s just a super-nice human being. To have a leader like that around those kids, they are learning a lot from him.”

The Phantoms play Saturday night at the PPL Center against the Charlotte Checkers. The Philadelphia Flyers play Sunday night in Arizona.

The Flyers are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss Friday in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

