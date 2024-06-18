Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Make a Signing; Rangers Want Tyler Toffoli?

In Tuesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they will be hosting a Flyers Pride Party at Frankford Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the Mazzoni Center, a nonprofit, LGBTQ-centric health and wellness operating out of Philadelphia.

On the ice, we finally have the 2024 Flyers preseason schedule, featuring home matchups with New Jersey, Boston, and the Islanders, and away matchups with Boston, the Islanders, Washington, and Montreal.

The Flyers announced on Monday that they had re-signed top defense prospect Adam Ginning to a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.575 million. The first year of the contract is two-way and the second year is one-way, effectively meaning that Ginning has this upcoming season to prove himself.

NHL News

The Pittsburgh Penguins will almost assuredly extend superstar captain Sidney Crosby as soon as they are able to on July 1, but what about their most underrated defenseman, Marcus Pettersson? One of the best two-way defensemen in hockey, Pettersson will also be eligible to extend his contract on July 1. But will he?

According to a report, the New York Rangers checked in with the New Jersey Devils regarding Tyler Toffoli at the NHL trade deadline, aiming to execute a rare deal between two hated rivals. Could the Blueshirts revisit this one in the summer when Toffoli becomes a free agent?

Veteran Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson lost his no-trade clause after completing the first two years of his contract, and he’s now left with only a 12-team no-trade list, meaning that the Avalanche can facilitate a trade if they deem necessary. Keep in mind that Manson, a physical defenseman, will turn 33 in a few months and soon enter the twilight years of his NHL career.