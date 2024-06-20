Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Trade Talks; Jacob Markstrom Traded to Devils

In Thursday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

According to a report, it looks like the framework to a Philadelphia Flyers trade with the Ottawa Senators has been set into place. Only eight days remain until the 2024 NHL Draft, and fans on social media are scrambling to put the trade pieces together or, otherwise, coming up with their own material.

In some Flyers news that has made fans less excited and energetic, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced on Wednesday that head coach Ian Laperriere would be remaining with the team for another two years, as the 50-year-old longtime NHLer inked a two-year contract extension.

In case you missed it, it was reported that the San Jose Sharks have trade interest in Flyers winger Cam Atkinson, though Atkinson, 35, does not reciprocate that interest at this time. Still though, it looks like the Flyers are testing the market for the veteran winger at the very least.

NHL News

At long last, the Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils have agreed to a trade that brings Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey’s long-awaited starting goaltender, home to Newark. And all things considered, the Devils paid far less than many thought they would.

Your move, Flyers.

Very shortly after reportedly purchasing CapFriendly, the Washington Capitals went out and traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, who infamously has one of the worst contracts in the entire NHL right now. Funniest of all is that Darcy Kuemper, the goalie who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, is the only piece going the other way to the Los Angeles Kings.

Long ago, Finnish star Saku Koivu was the captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Much has been made of where Tij Iginla, son of Calgary Flames legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, will land in the 2024 NHL Draft, but Iginla isn’t the only family name in this year’s draft. Aatos Koivu, son of Saku, could be a draft target for the Habs next week.