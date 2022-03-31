Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers prospect among 3 finalists for Hobey Baker Award

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Bobby Brink, Philadelphia Flyers, lain Vigneault, Philadelphia Flyers, 2019 draft

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Bobby Orr Brink, a University of Denver right winger who leads the nation in scoring, was named one of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

The award is presented to the nation’s best collegiate player, and the nominees were reduced from 10 to three players Thursday.

The other finalists:  Minnesota State senior goalie Dryden McKay, and Minnesota junior center Ben Meyers, who is regarded as the top college free agent. The Flyers, Minnesota Wild, and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams showing the most interest in Meyers.

All three players are in the Frozen Four.

Brink, a junior right winger, is expected to sign with the Flyers after his team’s season ends. Selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, he has 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists).

McKay is 37-4 with with a 1.28 GAA, .934 save percentage, and 10 shutouts.

Myers has 17 goals and 24 assists.

McKay and Myers will face each other in the national semifinals April 7 at 8:30 p.m., while Brink and Denver will meet tourney-favorite Michigan in the other April 7 semifinal at 5 p.m..

The Hobey Baker winner will be announced April 8 on the NHL Network.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 14th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

PhHN on Facebook

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend