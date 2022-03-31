Flyers prospect among 3 finalists for Hobey Baker Award

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Bobby Orr Brink, a University of Denver right winger who leads the nation in scoring, was named one of the three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

The award is presented to the nation’s best collegiate player, and the nominees were reduced from 10 to three players Thursday.

The other finalists: Minnesota State senior goalie Dryden McKay, and Minnesota junior center Ben Meyers, who is regarded as the top college free agent. The Flyers, Minnesota Wild, and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams showing the most interest in Meyers.

All three players are in the Frozen Four.

Brink, a junior right winger, is expected to sign with the Flyers after his team’s season ends. Selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, he has 56 points (14 goals, 42 assists).

McKay is 37-4 with with a 1.28 GAA, .934 save percentage, and 10 shutouts.

Myers has 17 goals and 24 assists.

McKay and Myers will face each other in the national semifinals April 7 at 8:30 p.m., while Brink and Denver will meet tourney-favorite Michigan in the other April 7 semifinal at 5 p.m..

The Hobey Baker winner will be announced April 8 on the NHL Network.