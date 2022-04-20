Another day, another Flyers player about to make his NHL debut

Another Philadelphia Flyers player is expected to make his NHL debut with the team.

Defenseman Linus Hogberg was recalled from the AHL’s Phantoms on Wednesday and figures to be in the lineup Thursday in Montreal. He would be the ninth player to make his NHL debut this season with the Flyers. The others: Felix Sandstrom, Max Willman, Isaac Ratcliffe, Hayden Hodgson, Linus Sandin, Noah Cates, Ronnie Attard, and Bobby Brink.

Hogberg, 23, a lefthanded shooter, was recalled on an emergency basis. Defenseman Kevin Connauton injured his leg in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss in Toronto and will be sidelined indefinitely.

The Flyers have just five games remaining, so Connauton (three points, minus-3) could miss the rest of the season.

Defensemen Cam York, Rasmus Ristolainen, Nick Seeler, Ryan Ellis, and Samuel Morin are also sidelined.

Hogberg, a Sweden native selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, had no goals, seven assists, and a minus-6 rating in 57 games this season with Lehigh Valley.

The depleted Flyers defense now includes rookies Egor Zamula, Attard, and Hogberg — three players with a combined 17 games of NHL experience.

The Flyers have had more than 450 man-games lost this season because of injuries, the most since data became available 11 seasons ago.

He signed an entry-level deal with the Flyers in the spring of 2020. Playing against men in the SHL, he had 14 points (5-9) in 50 games in the 2019-20 season. He played part of the next season in Sweden and had 12 points in 27 games.

South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau to the ⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ this summer? It'll be now or never. https://t.co/GQczMKxSLA — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) April 20, 2022

After coming to North America from Sweden, he spent most of his first season with the Phantoms paired with Zamula in 2020-21, collecting eight points in 26 games.

The Flyers (23-43-11, 57 points) will try to end a six-game losing streak Thursday against the host Montreal Canadiens. Montreal (20-46-11, 51 points) has won both meetings this season, 3-2 in a shootout, and 4-3 in overtime.