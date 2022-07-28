Flyers Podcast: Odd Summer Injuries, Promising Youth, the ’23 Draft, and More

The Philadelphia Flyers’ strange summer got even stranger when they announced that promising right winger Bobby Brink became their second player who underwent surgery because he was injured in an off-season workout. Joel Farabee also needed surgery (neck) while injured doing a workout.

Brink, 21, required hip surgery and will miss five months. Farabee, 22, is likely to return in November.

I talked about the bizarre injuries, how the Flyers could get a generational player in the ’23 draft, Morgan Frost’s development, and much more in our latest Broad Street Bullcast.

