Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Podcast: Odd Summer Injuries, Promising Youth, the ’23 Draft, and More

Published

3 hours ago

on

Joel Farabee, Philadelphia Flyerserview
Gifted Philadelphia Flyers left winger Joel Farabee is expected to miss the early part of the season because of neck surgery.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ strange summer got even stranger when they announced that promising right winger Bobby Brink became their second player who underwent surgery because he was injured in an off-season workout. Joel Farabee also needed surgery (neck) while injured doing a workout.

Brink, 21, required hip surgery and will miss five months. Farabee, 22, is likely to return in November.

I talked about the bizarre injuries, how the Flyers could get a generational player in the ’23 draft, Morgan Frost’s development, and much more in our latest Broad Street Bullcast.

Bubba

Off season workouts. To a degree I blame the players for NOT getting good trainers for this.

