Reports: Flyers Prospect Ivan Fedotov on Trial in Russia, Vorobyev Pleads Guilty

UPDATE: Ivan Fedotov learned Thursday that his preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 20; his lawyer appeared in court Thursday for just 17 minutes, per InsideTheGames.

The trial of Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov, a highly regarded Philadelphia Flyers prospect, is scheduled to begin Thursday, according to TASS, the country’s official state news agency.

Fedotov, 25, was favored to win the job as the Flyers’ No. 2 goalie in training camp. He would have pushed Carter Hart for more playing time.

That was before he ran into a roadblock, and was ordered to serve in Russia’s Navy.

The Olympic silver medalist filed a complaint against the government’s attempts to recruit him for military service.

Last month, Fedotov was reportedly arrested in Saint Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

In May, he signed a one-year, $925,000 entry-level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft, Fedotov starred last season in Russia’s KHL. In the postseason, he led CSKA to the title with a 16-6 record, a 1.85 GAA, and a .937 save percentage.

He also starred in the 2022 Olymics in Beijing, posting a 1.61 GAA and .942 save percentage in six games.

Report: Vorobyev pleads guilty

Mikhail “Misha” Vorobyev, who has been playing in the KHL but whose rights are sill owned by the Flyers, pleaded guilty to bribery charges related to trying to evade Russian military service, per TASS.

A hearing will be held Aug. 22.

Vorobyev, 25, could receive as much as 12 years in prison, the report said. He had two goals in 35 career games with the Flyers, and has played in the KHL the last two seasons.