Winger to Make NHL Debut for Flyers; Owen Tippett to IR

Published

8 hours ago

on

Olle Lycksell, Philadelphia Flyers
Winger Olle Lycksell will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Flyers host Vancouver at 4. Photo: Zack Hill.

Olle Lycksell will make his NHL debut Saturday when the Philadelphia Flyers host Vancouver at 4 p.m.

In a refreshing surprise, the Flyers recalled the 23-year-old winger from the AHL’s Phantoms on Saturday. He is needed because fourth-line right winger Hayden Hodgson was sent to Lehigh Valley after clearing waivers Saturday.,

In addition, right winger Owen Tippet was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Tippett (possible concussion) was injured in an opening-night collision with the Devils’ Ondrej Palat.

The Flyers are counting on Tippett, 23, to have a breakthrough season. He was the main piece the Flyers acquired late last season  in the trade that sent Claude Giroux to Florida in the deadline deal.

Lycksell had a good training camp with the Flyers; he was especially effective in the rookie camp.

A sixth-round draft selection in 2017, Lycksell played in the Swedish Hockey League (34 points in 47 games) before coming to North America this season.

He has good speed and skill. In the spring, assistant GM Brent Flahr said Lycksell’s biggest challenge was “adding strength and muscle.”

Lycksell is now listed at 6-foot, 196 pounds.

He is expected to play on the fourth line Saturday with Jackson Cates and Nick Deslauriers.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

