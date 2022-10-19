Flyers Daily: 3-0 Start is Downright Stunning; Claude Giroux Sparks Ottawa

The Flyers are saddled with a slew of injuries to key players.

Out: Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Ryan Ellis, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Owen Tippett.

Yet, a patchwork lineup — which includes a No. 2 center, Noah Cates, who hadn’t played that position since he was a junior in college — is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2011-12.

If you saw that coming, raise your hand.

(Pauses to look around the room. Sees no hands.)

Yes, it’s a small sample size. And you shouldn’t plan a long-awaited Stanley Cup parade down Broad Street.

But for three games, at least, the Philadelphia Flyers have shown the tenacity of, well, their new head coach, John Tortorella.

If Torts gets this team into the playoffs, he should win the Coach of the Year award in a runaway vote.

He has the Flyers playing hard, has them sticking up for one another, has them keeping most opponents’ shots to the outside.

Don’t ask if it can last.

Instead, enjoy the fact that the Flyers like playing for their new coach, like the direction he gives them, like the fact he pushes them to the limit.

All three Flyers wins were comeback victories, including Tuesday’s 3-2 stunner in Tampa. A lot of that comes from preseason drills that had the players panting. The Flyers have looked like the better-conditioned team in the third period of their three games, outscoring their opponents by a combined, 5-1.

“We’re hoping we’re building a mindset of resiliency,” Tortorella said after the latest victory, after he joined Paul Holmgren (4-0 in 1988-89) as the only coaches in franchise history to start 3-0 with his new team. “We’re doing things to find ways to win.”

As a result, the Philadelphia Flyers have comeback wins in their first three games for just the third time in franchise history. The other times: 1982-83 and 1988-89, according to the NHL.

There have been several key contributors. No one has done more than Carter Hart., who has stopped 99 of 105 shots. The 24-year-old goalie has a 2.00 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

Those numbers will erase a lot of the team’s deficiencies.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers shocked Tampa, 3-2, as rookie Noah Cates, Hart and Co. refused to fold after falling into a 2-0 hole. My five observations. Philadelphia Flyers.

Ottawa Senators: Former Flyer Claude Giroux steered the Senators past Boston, 7-5, in their home opener. Ottawa Senators.

Detroit Hockey Now: Red Wings legend Nicklas Lidstrom helps Borje Salming battle ALS. Detroit Red Wings.

Washington Hockey Now: Evgeny Kuznetsov is suspended for a game for high-sticking. Washington Capitals.

Boston Hockey Now: The B’s get an “F” for their defensive performance against Ottawa. Boston Bruins.

New York Islanders Now. Goalie Semyon Varlamov needed seven games last season to notch his first win. This year, he collected his initial victory in his first start, Tuesday’s 5-2 triumph over scuffling San Jose. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: It’s likely that highly touted rookie Juraj Slafkovsky will be sent to the AHL for some seasoning. Montreal Canadiens.