Flyers Daily: Bad Vibes for a Philly Forward; Canucks on Historical Collapse

The Philadelphia Flyers added a center/winger, Lukas Sedlak, who has ties to head coach John Tortorella. That’s not good news for Tanner Laczynski, who could soon make the Philadelphia-to-Allentown trek, one that many of his teammates will be using during the 2022-23 season.

Get your books-on-audio purchased, guys.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks are blowing multiple-goal leads at a frequency never seen in NHL history, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche got some awful medical news on Gabe Landeskog.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now:

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers picked up Lukas Sedlak on waivers from Colorado. Not a good sign for Tanner Laczynski. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: This time, the comeback fell short. My five observations on the Flyers’ first loss of the season, a 4-3 defeat in Florida. Philadelphia Flyers.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins seem to be searching for a righthanded defenseman. Boston Bruins.

Vancouver Sportsnet: The Canucks have blown four multiple-goal leads in their first four games, including one to the Flyers. It’s gotten so bad that Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations, has spoken out. Bruce Boudreau is on the clock. Vancouver Canucks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Captain Gabe Landeskog will miss 12 weeks because of knee surgery. Yes, it’s tough to repeat as Cup champs. Colorado Avalanche.

Washington Hockey Now: Our old pal Peter Laviolette has shaken up his lineup after a major injury and a suspension. Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers prepare for life without stud defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Again. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Check out the reverse fisherman-inspired, retro jersey for the Isles. By the way, the Islanders weren’t that good when they wore them in the past. New York Islanders.

Detroit Hockey Now: Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, 26 enters the NHL/NHLPA assistance program. In his Detroit career, he has 22 goals in 39 games. Detroit Red Wings.