Flyers Daily: Philly Stars Benched; Kessel to Tie Ironman Record; Trade Rumors

So what was more surprising — that it only took new Philadelphia Flyers coach Tortorella until the season’s sixth game before he benched two of his best players? Or that he declined commenting on his decision after the Flyers’ 3-0 loss Sunday to San Jose?

Nashville, which lost to the Flyers the previous night, was also in the news as it got good medical news on defenseman Mark Borowiecki, who left the ice on a stretcher Saturday against Philly.

Meanwhile, Phil Kessel on Monday will tie Keith Yandle’s ironman streak, and the rumor mill is churning on Jacob Chychrun.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella benched two of his star for the entire third period. Message delivered.

Philly Hockey Now: Five observations from the Flyers' flat loss to San Jose.

Philly Hockey Now: Must-see video and story of Oskar Lindblom's return to Philly.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights' colorful Phil Kessel, 35, is about to make history.

Arizona Coyotes. The price remains high for D-man Jacob Chychrun. Sportsnet.

Boston Hockey Now: Resurgent Nick Foligno loves being with the B's.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs' search for a righthanded defenseman continues.

Nashville Predators: The Preds' Mark Borowiecki was released from the hospital after being he was injured against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will Jake Guentzel be able to play on the Pens' road trip? Pittsburgh recalled two players.