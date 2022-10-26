Flyers Daily: Philly’s Bad Luck with Injuries; Kessel NHL’s New Ironman

No one is sticking pins in a voodoo doll and causing an inordinate amount of injuries to Philadelphia Flyers players the last two seasons.

But it sure must seem that way to general manager Chuck Fletcher and his staff.

The Flyers, already missing five key players because of injuries, announced Tuesday that left winger James van Riemsdyk, will be sidelined. Van Riemsdyk, the Flyers’ third-leading scorer, will have surgery on his left hand Friday, and is expected to miss at least a month.

At least the Flyers (4-2) have company. Pittsburgh Penguins left winger Jason Zucker was unable to play Tuesday in Edmonton because of an apparent hip injury. The Pens (4-2-1) are also missing star left winger Jake Guentzel because of an ear injury.

Depth matters, especially with these two Pennsylvania rivals.

Missing a game because of an injury, however, is not something that has affected Vegas’ Phil Kessel for a long period of time. Kessel on Tuesday played in his 990th consecutive game — the NHL’s new ironman record — as the Golden Knights defeated host San Jose, 4-2.

Kessel set the record at the SAP Center, which is where he won his first Cup with Pittsburgh.

The previous night, Kessel tied former Flyer Keith Yandle’s record when he played in his 989th career game.

Philly Hockey Now: Another one bites the dust. JVR needs finger surgery. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: In Excerpt 4 of the Last Sports Mogul, Ed Snider dances to the Black-Eyed Peas. This is the final excerpt in Alan Bass’ wonderful new book. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: In our weekly Broad Street Bullcast, Lou Nolan talks Flyers, answers tough questions, and salutes the NL champion Phillies. Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Hockey Now: Phil Kessel is now the Cal Ripken of the NHL. Vegas Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins, minus two key wingers, fell in Calgary, 4-1. This Western Canada swing has not started well for the Pens. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit lost to visiting New Jersey, 6-2. Surprisingly, the Red Wings were the last NHL team to absorb a regular-season loss. Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Florida will be in a bad mood when it visits the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday. “… We were so bad in the first two periods,” Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk said after the Panthers’ 4-2 loss in Chicago. Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: Alexandar Georgiev outplayed former teammate Igor Shesterkin and beat his old team, the New York Rangers, 3-2, in a shootout. Was this a Stanley Cup Final preview? Colorado Avalanche.