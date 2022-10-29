Flyers-Hurricanes: 5 Observations as Philly Falls Late in Overtime

The Philadelphia Flyers played a hard-fought game Saturday night against visiting Carolina, but they never carried that effort into overtime.

Carolina defenseman Brent Burns slapped home the deciding goal to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 win. Burns scored with 54 seconds left in a Carolina-dominated overtime session.

Here are five observations:

1. The Flyers got sloppy.

During a sloppy moment late in the third period, Hurricanes forward Martin Necas got a loose puck and rifled it into the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3 with 2:05 left in regulation. It seemed like the Flyers had a bad line change and the defense could never get set in time. Until then, it appeared the Flyers had this game locked down.

Philly managed to get a point. The Flyers are 5-2-1. Carolina has the same record, and the teams are tied atop the Metro.

2. Owen Tippett shined.

Owen Tippett got his first goal of the season, a power-play blast, and tied up the game 2-2 in the second. The right winger went five-hole against Antti Raanta. He showed a fast release and a lot of confidence in that shot. Tippett needs to do more of that to earn the power-play time he is afforded.

“I’m happy to be back,” said Tippett, who was playing his second game since returning from an apparent concussion. “I didn’t really have a timeline to begin with. I’m happy with the way I felt. Anytime you get puck touches and chemistry with your linemates it builds confidence.”

3. Wade Allison played his best game of the season.

With not a lot of early ice time to boast about, Wade Allison owned the corner and held the puck midway through the second. The puck eventually got to Nick Deslauriers (goal, assist, plus-2, four hits), and the left winger buried it to get the Flyers within 2-1.

That gave the Flyers some momentum. Later in the game, Allison (two points) scored a goal and put the Flyers up in the third, 3-2.

“He should be looking to get the puck as quick as possible under the hash,” John Tortorella said after praising Allison’s offense. “He still has to learn who he is.”

4. Kieffer Bellows’ debut wasn’t great, but was fine.

Kieffer Bellows made his Flyers debut. It was OK. He was on the ice for a Carolina goal but he showed his physical side with three hits. He should get at least a few more games to see how he fits in, but he gives them some more offensive possibilities. Bellows got slightly more ice time than Morgan Frost.

Bellows played 11:50, Frost 11:41.

The Flyers were smart to pick up Bellows, a former first-round draft selection, off waivers from the Islanders. He didn’t change the way he played at all, and that’s another positive.

5. Carter Hart didn’t play his best game.

The Carolina Hurricanes got on the board first when Carter Hart lost a puck by the post that squeezed in the side of the net. Jordan Staal got the goal, and Torts grimaced. The Flyers are still giving up the first goal way too often. It’s happened in seven of eight games this season. It seems to happen early to them, and that’s an adjustment they need to make.

Breakaways

Lukas Sedlak had two assists for the Flyers — his first points with his new team. … Travis Konecny (minus-2) had an assist and a game-high six shots. … The Philadelphia Flyers played in their first overtime game of the season. … Carolina finished with a 38-29 shots edge. … Hart elevated his game in overtime, when Philly was outshot, 6-2. … Torts liked the second and third periods, but didn’t address the overtime. … The Flyers will face the New York Rangers next at MSG on Tuesday, then meet the host Toronto Maple Leafs on the next night. Could Hart play back-to-back games at that point?