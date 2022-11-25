Philadelphia Flyers
Carchidi: 3 Random Flyers Thoughts, Including Draft Blunder (It may surprise you)
Random Flyers thoughts as the NHL season reaches the quarter pole:
1. The 2017 NHL draft has always been a hot topic among Flyers fans and the team’s No. 2 overall pick. But the SECOND round deserves more questioning.
Revisionists point to that draft and complain that the Philadelphia Flyers took Nolan Patrick at No. 2 overall. Most top scouts around the league, however, had him No. 1 or 2.
Lots of people complain that the Flyers didn’t pick defenseman Cale Makar (he went to Colorado at No. 4 overall), who appears to be the second coming of Bobby Orr. Or that they bypassed on Miro Heiskanen, a standout defenseman who went to Dallas at No. 3.
But, again, it’s hard to fault the Flyers because scouts universally loved Patrick, and you couldn’t have foreseen all the head injuries/concussions that have plagued his NHL career.
But the real crime was in the second round, where general manager Ron Hextall and his staff took left winger Isaac Ratcliffe at No. 35 overall — four picks before Dallas grabbed left winger Jason Robertson. In fact, Hextall traded up nine spots with Arizona and gave up second-, third- and fourth-rounders to get Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe has played just 10 NHL games in his career, and is now struggling in the AHL. This year, he cleared waivers before going to the Phantoms.
Robertson, a power forward, has 16 goals and 31 points in 20 games this season for Dallas. He had 41 goals last season, and is just the type of finisher and elite power-play performer the Flyers lack.
2. It’s becoming clear that it’s going to be impossible to evaluate the jobs done by the Flyers and their coaching staff this season.
The reason, of course, is injuries. Lots of injuries. Most of them to key players, including their entire top line and their best defenseman.
How do you fairly evaluate the players and coaches when almost everyone is playing on a higher line than usual? Third-liners are on the first line (hello, Morgan Frost), some players on special teams have been elevated only because of injuries, and players who should be in the AHL are with the big team.
The good news is that many players are getting experience they wouldn’t have received, and the Flyers are finding out who they want — or don’t want — as part of their future.
3. Scott Laughton, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Konecny should be back in a couple weeks. Is that good or bad for the Flyers?
Good: The Flyers, who have lost eight straight heading into Friday’s game against visiting Pittsburgh, will be more competitive.
Bad: Philly has gained ground in its draft position because of its skid, but the return of those three forwards — plus Sean Couturier in January or February — will probably take the Flyers out of the Connor Bedard running.
But remember, this is a very deep draft, filled with generational players and future All-Stars. So even if the Philadelphia Flyers finish at, say, No. 5 in the draft lottery, they are going to get a great prospect,
The future will look better if, like in the last draft, they make a smart top-5 selection — or wherever they select. GM Chuck Fletcher drafted a winner when he took center Cutter Gauthier at No. 5 overall in the 2022 draft. Don’t be surprised if Gauthier, who is off to a terrific start at Boston College, is the Flyers’ No. 3 center next season.
The Ratcliffe selection over Robertson is a great observation, Sam. Robertson is skilled and productive. The trade up and selection of Ratcliffe underscores one problem with the Flyers’ draft thinking: They see size and get excited, and choose players based primarily on that, just as they did with Sam Morin.
I really don’t fault them for selecting Patrick; just about everyone had him as a first or second pick, although I remember one pundit saying “he’s been injured every year since he was 13.” That would have given me pause and strong consideration to look at what else was available. Unfortunately, they traded Brayden Schenn, assuming Patrick would be good, and then didn’t do well with the two first-round picks they received for him.
How blessed this franchise was when Keith Allen was GM!
At that particular draft, before they “won” the lottery, I was hoping the Flyers would pursue a power forward to add physicality to the roster—as Simmonds at that point was the one guy providing any of that.
Patrick proved to be a major disruption for the state of the Flyers’ perceived depth at center. It was Giroux, Schenn, and Couturier through the first 3 lines, and Laughton was doing some work at center on the 4th line. How the team has fallen since then. I like Hextall, but MAN, those whiffs have basically killed the organization.
As for Ratcliffe, I saw him as that physical power forward who had some puck skills. 50 goals and slipping through the first round? I thought he was a steal.
This goes back to my concern about how the team develops players. Why so many whiffs? Is it possible the scouting is okay and that the Flyers simply fail to harness that talent? I don’t think Caufield would have had the same level of success if drafted by the Flyers—especially if coaches punished and scratched him for not playing a complete, responsible 200-foot game. I wonder if that’s what happened to Frost and Ratcliffe.