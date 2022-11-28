NHL Daily: Fading Flyers Getting Praise; League News and Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella is protective of his injury-plagued team, and, despite 10 straight losses, is complimentary about their effort. The Edmonton Oilers are looking to add some grit to their lineup, and will the Washington Capitals regret letting two goalies go?

These stories, and much more, can be found in the below links:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella’s Flyers have lost 10 in a row, but not because of a lack of effort. Injuries have stripped the Flyers bare, and the farm system hasn’t been much help. Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Will the Capitals regret not keeping goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov? Vanecek (10-2, 2.05 GAA, .923 save percentage) has been superb for the sizzling New Jersey Devils, and Samsonov (6-2, 2.23, .921) was off to a great start with the Toronto Maple Leafs before dealing with a lower-body injury. Washington Capitals.

Montreal Hockey Now: Three unsung heroes have helped the Canadiens (11-9-1) exceed expectations so far. Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins had a positive week, with one clunker. Pittsburgh Penguins.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Zach Parise, 38, who scored two power-play goals in a 5-2 win Saturday over the Flyers, is one of the best bargains in the NHL. He is getting $750,000 this season. New York Islanders.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton is seeking an edgy forward to offset the loss of winger Evander Kane. Edmonton Oilers.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings are getting high value on several players after buying low. Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Hockey Now: How the heck are the Avalanche winning with all of their injuries? Listen to the podcast for the answers. Colorado Avalanche.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins are getting healthier. Not that injuries have hurt the team’s on-ice performance. The B’s are a ridiculous 18-3. Boston Bruins.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers will be without captain Sasha Barkov for at least two more games. He is dealing with a lingering non-COVID illness. Florida Panthers.