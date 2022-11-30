NHL Daily: Flyers Finally Win, Penguins Whine, Ovi Tops Gretzky

The Philadelphia Flyers ended their third double-digit losing streak in a little over a year. The Pittsburgh Penguins whined after a loss that they thought was caused by a blown call, and Washington’s Alex Ovechkin passed a guy named Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history.

Speaking of NHL records, the Boston Bruins extended their league mark for consecutive home wins to start a season — 13.

For these stories, and much more, check out the links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers thought their two fights in the first eight seconds set the tone as they upset the New York Islanders, 3-1, and snapped their 10-game losing streak (0-7-3). Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Kevin Hayes is looking comfortable at his new position, right wing. He had a pair of goals as the Flyers outlasted the Isles. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Besides getting a win, the Flyers also are getting healthier. Finally. Scott Laughton returned to the lineup Tuesday, and Cam Atkinson is getting close. Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins lost to Carolina in overtime, 3-2. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan believes the refs missed a penalty that led to the winning goal. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington Hockey Now: Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for goals scored on the road. Washington Capitals.

Boston Hockey Now: Taylor Hall had two goals as the Bruins defeated Tampa Bay, 3-1. Will the B’s ever lose at home? Boston Bruins.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: For the Islanders’ perspective on their loss in Philly, check out Stefen Rosner’s story. He notes that the Isles were outworked. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: If there was a 2019 re-draft, Montreal’s Cole Caufield would be selected at No. 7, not 15th, according to the Athletic. Our man in Montreal, Marco D’Amico has him even higher. Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The streaky Red Wings are far from perfect, but they are improving. Detroit Red Wings.