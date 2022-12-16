NHL Daily: Flyers’ Carter Hart Hot, Mitchell Marner Not; Letang Shines

Carter Hart played like Bernie Parent in his prime. The New York Rangers snapped Mitchell Marner’s 23-game point streak as they beat Toronto, and Kris Letang keyed Pittsburgh’s latest win in his third game back since suffering a stroke.

For these stories, and many others, check out the links below

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Carter Hart stole two points for the Flyers, making 48 saves in a 2-1 win in New Jersey. Travis Konecny scored on a late breakaway to snap a 1-1 tie, but Hart was the big story. Philadelphia Flyers.

Carter Hart (48 saves) had his fourth career game with 45-plus saves Thursday in a 2-1 win over NJ. In #Flyers history, only @bernieparent has more (6) in the regular-season. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 16, 2022

Philly Hockey Now: For the second time this year, forward Kevin Hayes was benched for an entire third period. Think he and coach John Tortorella will exchange Christmas cards? Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Watch the Flyers’ Nick Deslauriers and the Devils’ Mike McLeod exchange punches in a long and spirited bout in New Jersey. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Tortorella is on left winger Joel Farabee’s case. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Hockey Now: Despite a sorry decade — one playoff series win in 10 years — the Flyers’ value keeps climbing. They are worth $1.25 billion, per Forbes Magazine. Perspective: They were purchased for $2 million in 1966. Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kris Letang starred as the Pens beat the Panthers, 4-2, for their seventh straight win. Evgeni Malkin was injured in the third period, though it’s not believed to be serious. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitchell Marner’s franchise-record, 23-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It was the Leafs’ first regulation defeat in 16 games. Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dallas Hockey Now: Jake Oettinger made 45 saves — five on Alex Oveckin — as the Dallas Stars defeated the Capitals, 2-1. In two appearances against the Caps this season, Oettinger has stopped 72 of 73 shots, a .986 save percentage. Dallas Stars.

Washington Hockey Now: The view from the Capitals’ side on their loss to the Stars. “Bad minute kind of killed us,” Conor Sheary said. Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: High-scoring Matthew Tkachuk was missing from the Florida lineup and is believed to be ill. Florida Panthers.

Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal’s Cole Caufield (18 goals) had a pair of goals, but the Habs fell to the lowly Anaheim Ducks, 5-2. Anaheim is the NHL’s worst team. Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins showed their frustration in a rare loss, this one to the Los Angeles Kings. Boston Bruins.