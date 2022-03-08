Flyers-Golden Knights preview: Philly trying to end 8-game homestand on high note

The Philadelphia Flyers’ longest homestand in franchise history – eight games – has been like their season: not very successful.

They are 2-4-1 on the homestand, getting outscored by 25-17 — an average of 3.6-2.4 per game.

But they will be trying to end it on a positive note Tuesday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Philly (17-28-10), coming off a 4-3 win Saturday over Chicago, has a chance to sweep the two-game series against Vegas (32-21-4).

Fourth-line Flyers center Patrick Brown won’t need much motivation. He was put on waivers by Vegas before the season and claimed by the Philadelphia Flyers. On Dec. 10, he picked up an assist in the Flyers’ 4-3 win in Vegas, snapping their 10-game losing streak.

“You want to go out there and show you can play in this league,” Brown said on Monday, adding he was “really happy” the Flyers took a shot at him.

Brown, 29, has six points (three goals, three assists) in 26 games.

By the way, former Flyers center Nolan Patrick is injured and won’t face his ex-team.

Storylines

The Flyers will try to finish their homestand by getting points in four of the eight games. Hey, it’s not much, but considering the season as a whole, it would actually be a positive step.

Can Vegas build momentum by starting its five-game road trip with a win? After tonight, the Knights travel to Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, and Winnipeg.

.@NHLFlyers' Gerry Mayhew, back in the lineup tonight after a one-game benching, says it wasn't fun watching. "But it is what it is." With several injured players returning, "every night is going to be a tryout to see who stays in." — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) March 8, 2022

Flyers’ projected lineup

Line 1: Scott Laughton centering Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny. (Giroux trade talks are heating up.)

Line 2: Derick Brassard centering Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson.

Line 3: Kevin Hayes centering Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk

Line 4: Brown centering Gerry Mayhew and Zack MacEwen.

Defense: Ivan Provorov and Justin Braun; Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen, Keith Yandle and Nick Seeler.

Goalie: Carter Hart.

Numbers Dept.

Both teams have struggled mightily on the power play. Vegas was in a 3 for 37 funk before Jack Eichel’s game-winning power-play tally in the closing seconds of its 2-1 victory over lowly Ottawa on Sunday. The Flyers’ power play is 4 for 48 (8.3%) over their last 16 games.

Who’s hot?

Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault has nine points (four goals, five assists) over his last seven games. He has a team-high 24 goals and shares the Golden Knights lead with Chandler Stephenson in points (42).

Atkinson, who paces the Philadelphia Flyers in (20) goals and points (42), has three goals and five points over the last five games.

Projected goalie matchup­­­

Hart (2.94 GAA, .910 save percentage) will make his fourth start in the last five games. He is expected to be opposed by Robin Lehner (2.79, .909).

How to watch

NBC Sports Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

How to bet

Money line (FanDuel)

Golden Knights: minus-176.

Flyers: plus-146.

Prediction

Golden Knights 4, Flyers 2.

Prediction record: 19-5.