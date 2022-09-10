Flyers Podcast: Catch Up on the Orange and Black as Camp Nears

With training camp approaching, my latest Broad Street Bullcast includes the projected Philadelphia Flyers lines, new coach John Tortorella sending a message to his players, the captaincy candidates, and much more.

The top captain candidates appear to be (in order) Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Scott Laughton, and Kevin Hayes. Does Torts have a sleeper like Ivan Provorov?

We experimented with an audio-only podcast, and we welcome comments and suggestions.

