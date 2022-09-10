Connect with us

Flyers Podcast: Catch Up on the Orange and Black as Camp Nears

3 hours ago

Sam Carchidi, Philadelphia Flyers

With training camp approaching, my latest Broad Street Bullcast includes the projected Philadelphia Flyers lines, new coach John Tortorella sending a message to his players, the captaincy candidates, and much more.

The top captain candidates appear to be (in order) Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Scott Laughton, and Kevin Hayes. Does Torts have a sleeper like Ivan Provorov?

We experimented with an audio-only podcast, and we welcome comments and suggestions.

Here are the links for Philadelphia Flyers fans to listen:

YouTube:

https://youtu.be/Hwn-GBVrN3Q

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/broad-st-bullcast/id1636896322?i=1000579008187

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2pbYdvaZL5i475ibknHPei?si=pE4II1Q3STyctN-A9ToEWg

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

