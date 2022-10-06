Projecting Flyers’ (Shorthanded) Lineup; Injuries Again at Forefront

The Philadelphia Flyers’ opening-night roster, which won’t exactly scare any NHL opponents, is close to being finalized.

They got down to 34 players, including those who are injured, on Wednesday. Teams are permitted to carry a maximum of 23 players, and rosters must be submitted to the league office by Monday.

The Flyers’ defense will be missing their No. 1 defender, Ryan Ellis (pelvic injury), perhaps for the entire season. Sean Couturier, their No. 1 center and best all-around player, is out indefinitely with a back injury. Joel Farabee, their No. 1 left winger, is recovering from a neck injury and expected to miss the first week or two.

Notice a trend?

With that as a backdrop, here is my projected roster for the Oct. 13 opener against visiting New Jersey:

Offense

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson.

Skinny: Tippett, a natural right winger, was solid on the left side in the preseason finale and had good chemistry with Hayes. Atkinson was injured and missed the entire preseason but should be ready for the Devils.

Line 2: Scott Laughton centering James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny.

Skinny: Konecny crashed into the end boards after scoring in the second preseason game and missed the next four contests. He has been skating and is expected to face the Devils. The Flyers need him to have a bounce-back year.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering Noah Cates and Wade Allison.

Skinny: The Kid Line will be fun to watch. Cates was the Flyers’ best forward in the exhibition games, Frost was their leading preseason scorer (three points), and Allison provided energy whenever he was on the ice.

Line 4: Tanner Laczynski centering Nic Deslauriers and Zack MacEwen.

Skinny: Call it the Broad Street Bullies Line. It would include three players who play with an edge, with the wingers ready to drop their gloves in a moment’s notice. MacEwen is on the roster bubble and is being pushed by Hayden Hodgson, and Laczynski is being challenged by the much-improved Jackson Cates.

Defense

No. 1 pairing: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.

Skinny: Provorov was injured and played in just one preseason game, so he and DeAngelo — who was acquired in the offseason — have been together in only one contest. It will take them several games to develop some chemistry.

No. 2 pairing: Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Skinny: The duo got better as last season progressed, especially Sanheim, who won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Philadelphia Flyers’ best defenseman. Sanheim, 26, ($4.675 cap hit) is in a contract year and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season..

No. 3 pairing: Nick Seeler and Justin Braun.

Skinny: Seeler, 29, was solid in the preseason games, making it easier for the Flyers to send Cam York, 21, to the Phantoms. Braun, 35, is a steady veteran who spent a lot of time on the top pairing last season before being dealt to the Rangers.

Goaltenders

No. 1: Carter Hart.

Skinny: He suffered an unspecified injury and didn’t play in the preseason, but he says he will be ready for the opener. He needs to get into some intrasquad scrimmages to shake off the rust.

No. 2: Felix Sandstrom.

Skinny: Sandstrom was having a great preseason (1.34 GAA, .941 save percentage) before being shut down by an injury. He has since been skating and making progress. If healthy, he should be Hart’s caddy.

Sam Ersson (1.47 GAA, .947 SP in preseason) and Troy Grosenick (4.14, .857) are also still in camp. Ersson has been the much better goalie. But if Sandstrom can’t play because of his injury, Grosenick, 33,may back up Hart in order to allow Ersson, 22, to get a majority of the starts with the AHL’s Phantoms.